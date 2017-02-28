Mishandled drain cleaner prompts Canton hazmat situation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mishandled drain cleaner prompts Canton hazmat situation

CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Several were injured Tuesday in a Canton hazardous materials incident.

Firefighters were called to the VXI Global on Cleveland Avenue NW around noon.

Several people at the business suffered breathing problems after drain cleaner was mishandled. They were transported to local hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries.

