'Disruptive behavior' spurs caregiver amendment at Euclid Public Library

Euclid Public Library officials say a sharp increase in disruptive behavior during after-school hours so far this year has kept the library from being a safe space for everyone.

There have been multiple harmful incidents involving youth, including fights, vandalism, assaults on police officers, and inappropriate computer usage, officials said.

The Euclid Public Library Board of Trustees has approved several amendments to the Library Code of Conduct and Unattended Children policies, effective March 1:

A parent, guardian or caregiver over the age of 21 must accompany children under the age of 18 in the library, Monday through Friday, between 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM.

The library will continue to offer programs for children and teens during the limited access time. Unattended students or parents must call (216) 261-5300 to pre-register. Once the program is at capacity, the library will no longer take reservations. Those participating in a program can enter the building 15 minutes before the program starts. Unattended students registered for the impACT the 216 ACT Prep tutoring program may enter the library to participate in tutoring.

Residents are invited to attend upcoming community meetings:

March 6 at 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

March 8 at 8:30 a.m.

March 9 at 2 p.m.

March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Those unable to attend a meeting can share feedback and any questions via email to thoughts@euclidlibrary.org.

Community members are also invited to the library's monthly Board Meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.