Report: Andrew Bogut commits to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers

Andrew Bogut will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from The Vertical.

This comes one day after Deron Williams joined the Cavs.

Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2017

On Monday, Deron Williams signed with Cleveland Bogut orchestrated his buyout with the Philadelphia Sixers.

After picking up sharpshooter Kyle Korver and former lottery pick Derrick Williams, this is a particularly strong Cavs roster, top-to-bottom.

Deron Williams, at 32, isn't the All-Star he once was, but he would immediately offer more than Matthew Dellavedova did. Delly cashed in with the Bucks this season for $10 million a year, and he's giving them 7 points and 5 assists per game, which is pretty much what he gave the Cavs in pretty much the same amount of minutes. Williams has been good for 13 and 7 per. His biggest adjustment will be in coming off the bench, but when you're backing up Kyrie Irving, and there's the possibility of a ring on the horizon, well, it should be easy to settle in.

As for Bogut, he's never really lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft a dozen years ago. He's never been an All-Star, and in those 12 seasons has averaged 10 or more rebounds per game only four times. But he's a game-changer by size alone. Ask LeBron James and the Cavs, who took advantage of Bogut's absence in Games 6 and 7 of the 2016 Finals by driving to the basket at will.

If Andrew Bogut comes to Cleveland, would it be the best Cavaliers roster ever?

Bogut is greater than Timofey Mozgov, who left to cash in with the Lakers. Williams is greater than Delly. With Kevin Love and J.R. Smith soon to come back from injury, this is a soon-to-be-loaded championship roster. Anyone would be hard-pressed to find a deeper team in the NBA, much less in Cavaliers history.

Will it lead to a second-straight title? Who knows.

But it's going to be a lot of fun finding out.

