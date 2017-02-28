University of Arizona hilariously recreated a scene from 'Major League'

The University of Arizona baseball team made a video of an iconic scene in "Major League" and it will probably make you laugh.

If you haven't seen "Major League," the 1989 movie is about the new owner of the Cleveland Indians who put together a purposely horrible team so they'll lose and she can move the team. But when the plot is uncovered, they start winning just to spite her.

Editor's note: You know the movie's plot because if you're reading this post, you've seen Major League 20 or more times.

Just watch the video below. (Warning: Graphic language.)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.