Today's Headlines: Wicked weather causing some damage and Slime creating a sticky situation

Here's a look at today's headlines:

1. Our big weather story today will be the thunderstorms moving through. Some storms may produce strong and damaging winds on the order of 60 – 70 mph.

2. We have live pictures from areas hit hardest by the storm and we are tracking power outages this morning.

3. Try going to Target, Walmart, any big box store and you may not find glue. Specifically the kind of glue that most kids use., because kids are making slime.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.