NE Ohio power outages continue into Wednesday evening

Downed tree in Cleveland Heights (Source: WOIO) Downed tree in Cleveland Heights (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Many were without power Wednesday evening in northeast Ohio.

Power outages have been a problem in the area throughout the day, after residential areas were hit overnight with high winds, lightning, and rain.

Stormy weather left many roads blocked with fallen power cables and tree limbs Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 p.m., these were the county-by-county power outages numbers:

Cuyahoga
1,281

Geauga
833

Lake
519

Portage
1,108

Stark
4,072

Summit
3,374

