NE Ohio power outages continue into Wednesday evening

Many were without power Wednesday evening in northeast Ohio.

Power outages have been a problem in the area throughout the day, after residential areas were hit overnight with high winds, lightning, and rain.

Stormy weather left many roads blocked with fallen power cables and tree limbs Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 p.m., these were the county-by-county power outages numbers:

Cuyahoga

1,281

Geauga

833

Lake

519

Portage

1,108

Stark

4,072

Summit

3,374

