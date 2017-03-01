Kent State students shelter from severe storms in dorm basements - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kent State students shelter from severe storms in dorm basements

(Source: Anna Huntsman) (Source: Anna Huntsman)
KENT, OH (WOIO) -

Kent State University students gathered together Wednesday morning to shelter from severe thunderstorms.

Sophomore Anna Huntsman documented the experience with a photo of several students gathered in the basement of Stopher-Johnson, the honors dormitory.

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday morning, and multiple areas have reported school closings and power outages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly