The Terminal Tower goes red for Red Cross

The Terminal Tower will be lit red on Wednesday in honor of the American Red Cross organization.

March has been designated Red Cross month, and the Terminal Tower is honoring the 135-year-old organization for the day.

According to the Red Cross, the group responded to nearly 1,000 emergencies in 2016, which averages to approximately three disasters every 24 hours.

The tribute recognizes the volunteers and partners who contribute their time or donate blood and money.

