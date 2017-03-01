Playhouse Square announces Hamilton, Waitress for 2017-2018 season

Playhouse Square announced their 2017-2018 Broadway in CLE schedule Tuesday night, and there are some big names on the list.

First up is the musical comedy Waitress, from five-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. The show tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker who hopes that a nearby baking contest will be her fresh start. The show was nominated for four Tony Awards, including best musical and best original score. The show will play from Oct. 17 to Nov. 5, 2017 at the Connor Palace.

Next is On Your Feet!, a musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan from Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris. The show earned a Tony Award nomination for best choreography. It will play from Dec. 5 to Dec. 23, 2017 at the Connor Palace.

Andrew Lloyd Weber's Love Never Dies will play from Jan. 9 to Jan. 28, 2018 at the State Theatre. The show is a sequel to the famous musical The Phantom of the Opera, which won seven Tony Awards, including best musical, upon its release in 1988.

The 20th anniversary tour of the smash hit musical Rent will appear next, from March 6 to March 25, 2018 at the Connor Palace. Rent had a 12-year run on Broadway, earning four Tony wins, including best musical, best book of a musical and best original score. The musical was also adapted into a feature film in 2005, helping to launch the on screen careers of Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs and Rosario Dawson.

The first play of the season will be The Humans, which won the 2016 Tony for best play. Written by Stephen Karam, the show about a family dinner on Thanksgiving was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The Humans will play from April 10 to April 29, 2018 at the Connor Palace.

The musical adaptation of Disney's Aladdin will play from May 2 to May 27, 2018 at the State Theatre. The show, based on the 1992 cartoon, won a Tony for James Monroe Iglehart, who plays the Genie, and also earned four more nominations, including best musical, best book of a musical and best original score.

Hamilton will close the season. Telling the story of the founding fathers set to a hip-hop and rap soundtrack, the Lin-Manuel Miranda-written show has taken the world by storm since its release in 2015, winning a Grammy for best musical theater album, a Pulitzer for drama and 11 Tonys from a record 16 nominations. The show will play from July 17 to Aug. 26, 2018 at the State Theatre, and, like all Hamilton performances, tickets are likely to be very hard to come by.

Tickets will be available on Playhouse Square's website. Season tickets are on sale now.

