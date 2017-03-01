Woman shot during a domestic violence incident

According to Fairlawn Police, a woman was shot during a domestic violence incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that officers responded to 343 Stratford Road in Fairlawn for after receiving a call for a shooting. The caller told police that her father just shot her mother.

The Fairlawn Police and Fire Departments discovered 58-year-old Theresa Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound. Morgan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The caller's father, 58-year-old George Prifiti was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence. He was taken to the Summit County Jail. He is due in court on Wednesday.

