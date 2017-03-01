Kids across the country participate in Read Across America Day

Thursday is the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day in celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

We know the students at STEAM Academy in Warrensville Heights are celebrating the country's largest celebration of reading. They invited Cleveland 19 morning reporter Nichole Vrsansky to read Dr. Seuss to them. They've turned Read Across America into a week-long event.

Special thanks to Ms. Maxey and Mr. Mark's 2nd and 3rd grade class at STEAM Academy for listening so well, and asking really good questions!

The Cuyahoga County Public Library also has events planned throughout the day at its main branch. Click here to see the schedule.

The goal of the event is to encourage kids to read 365 days a year. The National Education Association says kids who read at home have better success rates at school.

If your school is celebrating, send us your pictures to pics@woio.com We’ll post them!

