James Taylor will perform at Blossom in August

James Taylor (AP Images) James Taylor (AP Images)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

James Taylor will perform at the Blossom Music Center on Aug. 9.  The announcement was made on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Tickets go on sale on March 10.

