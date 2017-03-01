Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni announces 2018 governor bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The man who leads Democrats in the Ohio Senate has announced a run for governor.
Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, is the first of his party's potentially crowded field to make a 2018 gubernatorial bid official.
Schiavoni says Republicans have done too little to attract high-paying jobs, bolster public education and address Ohio's heroin epidemic.
His announcement Wednesday came after a fellow Youngstown-area Democrat, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, decided not to run for governor.
Schiavoni says his bid shouldn't be a surprise. He's been traveling the state, building name recognition and support for months.
He's a workers' compensation lawyer who's represented the 33rd Senate District since 2008, first by appointment, then by election.
Schiavoni has led Senate Democrats since 2013. They hold 9 of 33 Senate seats.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.