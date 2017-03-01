Report: Josh Gordon is applying for reinstatement with the NFL - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Josh Gordon is applying for reinstatement with the NFL

Josh Gordon (Source: WOIO) Josh Gordon (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Josh Gordon is applying for reinstatement with the NFL on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN. The news was reported by Adam Schefter.


The last game Josh Gordon played for the Browns was on Dec. 21, 2014. He had 4 catches for 45 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

In 2013 Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Browns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly