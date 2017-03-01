Report: Johnny Manziel rehires agent - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Johnny Manziel rehires agent

Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO) Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

According to a report from NFL.com former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has re-hired his agent. The report came from NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

Manziel played for the Browns for two seasons. He threw for 1,675 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

