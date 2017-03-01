Report: Johnny Manziel rehires agent

According to a report from NFL.com former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has re-hired his agent. The report came from NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

Johnny Manziel, serious enough to get Burkhardt to take him back, is drawing real interest from teams at the Combine, per @MikeGarafolo & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Comeback is real: Johnny Manziel has re-hired agent @ErikBurkhardt after Burkhardt had him make serious commitments, per @MikeGarafolo & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Manziel played for the Browns for two seasons. He threw for 1,675 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

