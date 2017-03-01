Mother of missing teen pleads for help in East Cleveland

The parents of a missing 15-year-old East Cleveland teen and community activists came together at City Hall to ask city officials to help find her.

Kevin Conaway and Melissa Fuentes said they haven’t seen their daughter Jasmine Conaway since Feb. 23.

“I’ve been beside myself for six days it seems like no one really cares in the city because it’s happening so much,” said Conaway.

Community activists met with Jasmine’s parents at East Cleveland City Hall to ask police to increase search patrols for the teen.

Jasmine was last seen at the Carrington Youth Academy in East Cleveland where she had been living.

Fuentes said the behavioral treatment facility told her little about how she went missing -- only that she got into a fight with another girl at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, and around 1 a.m., she was gone.

Fuentes said it's been difficult for her to get in contact with detectives to learn more about the search for her daughter.

"I understand East Cleveland is going through a lot. They're over worked, under paid, understaffed, I understand that. But we're talking about a 15 year old child. I want them to take an active role and find my daughter,” said Fuentes.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call 440-724-5553 or 216-415-5278.

