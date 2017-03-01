2 charged with Youngstown murder; still no ID on victim shot in head, body burned

The Youngstown Police Department has identified and arrested two individuals in an unsolved murder.

The crime happened Feb. 20 on the city's east side.

The two arrested Wednesday morning are Terrell Martin, 37 and Lyric Moore, 21. Both have been charged with aggravated murder.

So far Youngstown police haven’t identified the body found inside a burning Chevy Tahoe, parked behind an abandoned home on Edgar Avenue last month -- but it is believed to be Zachary T. Howell, 40.

According to the Mahoning County coroner, the victim had been shot in the head twice and was already dead when the fire was set.

Police say the Tahoe is registered to Zach Howell. Howell was seen on Facebook Sunday, Feb. 19, collecting signatures to get his name on the ballot in the race for Mayor of Youngstown. He has not been seen since that day.

The victim in the Tahoe is a man in his 30s or 40s. Officials are waiting on dental records for confirmation.

