Bedford church offers drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

A church in Bedford had a drive-thru for ashes on Ash Wednesday.

According to a press release from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 1 all were invited to receive ashes and a special prayer blessing from the comfort of their own car.

Rev. Nestor Nazario offered ashes to anyone who came to the church on the 70 block of Center Road in Bedford. Ash Wednesday is 46 days before Easter Sunday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.