200 new jobs coming to Northeast Ohio through Panera delivery service

Panera delivery service bringing more than 200 jobs to Northeast Ohio (Source Panera Bread Facebook Page)

Covelli Enterprises, the Ohio-based franchisee of Panera Bread announced on Wednesday its delivery service will bring more than 200 jobs to Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release the business will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members at each delivery location. The workers will also be certified in non-service positions to work while not making deliveries.

In the press release Panera Bread promises delivery within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the location.

Delivery will require a minimum order of $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 delivery charge.

Orders can be placed online at panerabread.com

Hours of delivery service will be set for 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

According to the press release Panera Bread had growth in sales in Dayton after the delivery service started.

People interested in applying for a job can do so at panerabread.jobs.

