200 new jobs coming to Northeast Ohio through Panera delivery service

Covelli Enterprises, the Ohio-based franchisee of Panera Bread announced on Wednesday its delivery service will bring more than 200 jobs to Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release the business will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members at each delivery location. The workers will also be certified in non-service positions to work while not making deliveries.

In the press release Panera Bread promises delivery within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the location.

  • Delivery will require a minimum order of $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 delivery charge. 
  • Orders can be placed online at panerabread.com
  • Hours of delivery service will be set for 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • According to the press release Panera Bread had growth in sales in Dayton after the delivery service started.

People interested in applying for a job can do so at panerabread.jobs.

