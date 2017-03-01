Ohio native to compete on DWTS

Simone Biles, the 19-year-old Columbus native and Olympic gold medalist gymnast, has been selected to compete on Dancing with the Stars, according to an article posted on ABC.com.

So excited to be on this season of @dancingabc and competing with my partner…Sasha! #DWTS @SashaFarber pic.twitter.com/etzRIrYJsJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 1, 2017

Biles joins a cast of celebrities to compete on the show's 24th season, which also includes actress and performer Charo, comedienne Chris Kattan, retired baseball player David Ross, actor Mr. T, and former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner, who makes regular appearances at Cavs and Browns games, will be paired with pro partner Sasha Farber. Last season, Biles' fellow Olympian, Laurie Hernandez, was named the winner of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, March 20.

