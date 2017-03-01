Church in Dorset catches on fire after lightning strike

The Dorset Baptist Church caught fire on Wednesday after an apparent lighting strike.

According to a Facebook post from the Andover Volunteer Fire Department firefighters from 9 departments were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the church.

Most of the departments had already been on several calls during the night because of the storm.

Andover FF's helped battle a fire at Dorset Baptist Church this am, after lightning struck the steeple. No injuries. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/sqk15WUW3c — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 1, 2017

