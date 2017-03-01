Sashi Brown says keeping Terrelle Pryor on the Cleveland Browns is a priority

The Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown spoke with the media on Wednesday. Brown said keeping Terrelle Pryor on the team is a priority.

Brown also said the team has had good communication with Pryor and his representatives.

EVP Sashi Brown says that re-signing Terrelle Pryor is a "priority"#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/vWJmQk04RA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 1, 2017

EVP Sashi Brown: We've had good communication with Terrelle Pryor and his representatives.#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/yWaSVwtrTB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 1, 2017

4 p.m. on Wednesday is the deadline for a team to put a franchise tag on a player.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.