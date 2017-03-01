Sashi Brown says keeping Terrelle Pryor on the Cleveland Browns - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sashi Brown says keeping Terrelle Pryor on the Cleveland Browns is a priority


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown spoke with the media on Wednesday. Brown said keeping Terrelle Pryor on the team is a priority.

Brown also said the team has had good communication with Pryor and his representatives. 

4 p.m. on Wednesday is the deadline for a team to put a franchise tag on a player.

