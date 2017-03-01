Cleveland 19 reporters and anchors tweet #SpringIn5Words

The hashtag #SpringIn5Words was trending on Twitter in Cleveland on Wednesday. Spring starts on March 20.

Reporters and anchors at Cleveland 19 posted their definition of spring in five words.

#SpringIn5Words



I only need one- TRIBE — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) March 1, 2017

Take your umbrella with you. #SpringIn5Words — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) March 1, 2017

#SpringIn5Words = Happy People and Ice Cream ??! — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 1, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.