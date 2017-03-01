Man convicted of sexually assaulting wedding guest

A 24-year-old Summit County man was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in April of last year.

Frank Oswald, of Milton Road in University Heights, will be sentenced on April 13.

According to prosecutors the victim, her boyfriend, and several other acquaintances, including Oswald, were staying at a Twinsburg hotel following a wedding.

The victim fell asleep in her hotel room and awoke several hours later to discover Oswald sexually assaulting her. Oswald admitted to police he forced himself on the victim.

