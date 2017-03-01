Oberlin residents receive notice about trihalomethanes is slightly elevated in drinking water

The Oberlin Water Department has levels of trihalomethanes above drinking water standards. According to the press release from Oberlin the water system recently exceeded the maximum containment level for TTHM.

The average level of TTHM over the last four quarters was .081 mg/L. The standard for TTHM is .080 mg/L.

According to the press release residents don't need to use an alternative water supply. If someone has a health concern, they should consult their doctor.

Oberlin said the levels detected don't pose an immediate risk to someone's health.

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver,kidneys or central nervous systems and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

According to the press release officials are investigating the issue and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.

If anyone has questions about the issue they are asked to contact Jerry Hade at 440-775-7290.

