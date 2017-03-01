Lakewood supervisor indicted for kidnapping and bribery

A Lakewood community service supervisor has been fired for allegedly groping a woman doing community service.

City officials say Jose Alvelo also made inappropriate comments to the victim and offered to reduce the victim's workload , if she had sex with him.

The victim complained last November and Alvelo was placed on unpaid leave.

On February 28, Alvelo was indicted on three counts of kidnapping, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of bribery. After the indictment, Alvelo was fired.

He will be arraigned on March 14.

City officials say Alvelo was hired to be a part-time school crossing guard in August of 2010 and in July of 2013 was hired to be a part-time security guard and community service supervisor.

