Police identify suspects in downtown standoff

Four people involved in a shootout and standoff Tuesday with police in downtown Cleveland have been identified.

Dannel Hicks and Antonio Powell, both 20, were shot several times and are currently recovering at MetroHealth Hospital. The other two suspects are Deron Hicks, 21, and Chaunae Cheers, also 21. All four face charges, though none have been officially filed.

The hours-long standoff happened near Magic City Lounge at 2309 St. Clair Avenue.

Officers on foot patrol say they saw four people in a car parked around 1:30 a.m. One of the people appeared to be holding a bag of drugs. When officers ordered them out of the car the man and a woman in the back seat got out, but the driver and front seat passenger refused. They also had a gun, according to police.

When police tried to approach the vehicle, the suspects fired their weapons and police shot back. At one point, one of the men exited the vehicle and fired his weapon again.

A 45-year-old SWAT officer was grazed and suffered a wound to his leg. He was treated and released from the hospital. That officer's name has not been released.

The suspects face charges ranging from felonious assault to weapons violations.

