Six indicted for drug conspiracy; 17 kilos, $500M seized

Six people were indicted in federal court for their roles in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the seizure of 17 kilograms of cocaine and more than $500,000 in cash, law enforcement officials said.

Named in the seven-count indictment are: Marty V. McCaulley, 42, of Lyndhurst; Carl D. Penny, 50, of Oldsmar, Florida; Adolfo Maya Magadan, 58, of Glenn Heights, Texas; Renee Ballin Serna, 24, of Chicago; Omar S. Williams, 41, of South Euclid, and Paul V. Cramer, 44, of Willowick.

All six are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. McCaulley and Williams are also charged with being felons in possession of firearms.

Prosecutors say Magadan brought cocaine to Ohio and Serna sold it to McCaulley for further distribution. Williams had nearly eight kilograms of cocaine and $210,041 in cash at a residence in South Euclid on Feb. 4, according to the indictment.

"The amount of cocaine, cash and guns taken off this group is remarkable," U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said. "It demonstrates they were serious drug traffickers, but law enforcement from across Northeast Ohio was able to work together to stop them."

