Heroin dealer indicted, drugs caused 2 overdoses

A Cleveland man was indicted in federal court on charges that he sold heroin that caused at least two overdoses in Wooster, law enforcement officials said.

Demetrius L. Frizzell, 30, was indicted on six counts: two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering. The heroin distribution charges come with a sentencing enhancement for selling heroin that caused serious bodily injury to individuals on or about Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, 2016.

Wooster police learned about a heroin overdose victim who on Nov. 3 was brought to an emergency room unresponsive and appeared to be deceased. He was revived after emergency-room staff administered 12 doses of Narcan. Investigators traced the sale of heroin to Frizzell, according to court documents.

Frizzell also sold heroin on Oct. 29 that resulted in an overdose.

Frizzell, while in custody, called overdose victims and instructed them to change their statements to police, according to court documents.

If convicted, Frizzell could get up to 20 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

