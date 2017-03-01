Overnight storms leave many cleaning up Wednesday

Overnight storms had many northeast Ohio residents cleaning up on Wednesday, including those in Chesterland.

Winds reached at least 60 mph and tore the roof off of Red, Wine, and Brew during Wednesday's early morning hours.

"It's a situation of being in the wrong place at the right time," said William Kirby, a landlord with Kirby Building.

Storms throughout the area tore through towns, knocking down utility poles and trees. Many were without power for hours.

"The roof is acting like a sieve more than an actual roof, so that is the reason for removing the metal on there," Kirby said. "As soon as we can remove that metal, we can put down a high density plastic tarp."

Kirby said he's grateful no one was hurt.

Now the work begins to replace the roof. Finding the metal will take some time, but Kirby is hopeful.

"My objective is onward and upward," he said. "You can focus on the moment and cry all you want but that's not gonna do anything."

