Thousands still experiencing power outages Thursday morning

Several areas throughout northeast Ohio were still without power on Thursday morning.

Thousands of residents remained without any electricity because of the combination of high winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning, along with the lasting impact from Wednesday morning's severe thunderstorms that moved through the area.

Power crews remained working overnight to restore power to customers. Cuyahoga County was seeing the biggest impact, with more than a thousand customers without power.

A few hundred people without power in North Olmsted. We are on Gareau Dr near Lorain Rd . First Energy crews in backyard of home. pic.twitter.com/Sm5CzQKIJj — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 2, 2017

Greenbriar Middle School in Parma Heights is closed Thursday because of the power outages.

Greenbriar Middle School will be CLOSED today, Thu. March 2, 2017 due to a power outage. More information here: https://t.co/IhYktoZyCb — Parma Schools (@ParmaSchools) March 2, 2017

West Geauga Local Schools are also affected with heating and power issues.

West Geauga Local Schools will be closed, March 2, 2017, due to a heat and power issue. We apologize for the late notice. — West Geauga Schools (@WestGSchools) March 2, 2017

As of 9:45 a.m., these were the county-by-county power outages numbers:

Cuyahoga County - 943 customers affected

Geauga County - 658 customers affected

Lake County - 26 customers affected

Portage County - 24 customers affected

Summit County - 75 customers affected

