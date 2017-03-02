NE Ohio still experiencing power outages on Thursday morning - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thousands still experiencing power outages Thursday morning

Power crews work overnight to restore power (Source: WOIO) Power crews work overnight to restore power (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Several areas throughout northeast Ohio were still without power on Thursday morning.

Thousands of residents remained without any electricity because of the combination of high winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning, along with the lasting impact from Wednesday morning's severe thunderstorms that moved through the area.

Power crews remained working overnight to restore power to customers. Cuyahoga County was seeing the biggest impact, with more than a thousand customers without power.

Greenbriar Middle School in Parma Heights is closed Thursday because of the power outages.

West Geauga Local Schools are also affected with heating and power issues.

As of 9:45 a.m., these were the county-by-county power outages numbers:

Cuyahoga County - 943 customers affected

Geauga County - 658 customers affected

Lake County - 26 customers affected

Portage County - 24 customers affected

Summit County - 75 customers affected

