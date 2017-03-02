2 found in a car after overdose on I-77

Two people were found overdosed in a vehicle along I-77 on Thursday morning, according to EMS.

Officials said around 4:30 a.m., two occupants in a vehicle were transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital after being found on I-77 north near the Pershing Avenue exit ramp.

One subject was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The other person's condition was considered unstable, according to EMS.

Officials did not release any additional details.

This incident is similar to several other recent area overdoses in a vehicle, including a fatal overdose in a car on Mandalay Avenue in December, and the photographed overdose of two parents that overdosed in front of their child in a vehicle in East Liverpool.

