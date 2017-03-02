Elizabeth Zenda, the day care worker charged with the drowning of a toddler, appears in court

The 48-year-old day care operator who was indicted on charges for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering appeared at the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas for arraignment on Thursday morning.

According to Lorain County deputies, Elizabeth Zenda turned herself into authorities on Feb. 27 after being indicted on charges that stem from a drowning at her home at 17853 West Road in Pittsfield Township on Oct. 5, 2016.

Zenda was caring for 23-month-old Jaxon Flynn and his cousin, 22-month-old Annie Flynn. Both children fell into a pool at Zenda's home day care, according to police.

Both toddlers were taken by life-flight to the hospital. Annie was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jaxon spent weeks recovering at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Zenda and another person gave the kids CPR until EMS arrived.

Zenda posted bond that was set at $75 thousand. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10 at 8:30 a.m.

