Greenbriar Middle School closed Thursday due to area power outages

Greenbriar Middle School in Parma Heights is closed on Thursday due to area power outages caused by strong winds overnight.

Greenbriar Middle School will be CLOSED today, Thu. March 2, 2017 due to a power outage. More information here: https://t.co/IhYktoZyCb — Parma Schools (@ParmaSchools) March 2, 2017

According to the Parma City School District, all after school activities have also been canceled. Officials expect the school to reopen on Friday.

The school grounds were littered with fallen trees, downed power lines, and snapped power poles.

Power out at Greenbriar Middle School, no school today, @ParmaSchools expect school to be open tomorrow @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/F9vBQLhVoR — Devin Lamb (@DLCleveland19) March 2, 2017

