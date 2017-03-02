Greenbriar Middle School closed Thursday due to area power outages

Greenbriar Middle School closed Thursday due to area power outag - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Greenbriar Middle School in Parma Heights is closed on Thursday due to area power outages caused by strong winds overnight.

According to the Parma City School District, all after school activities have also been canceled. Officials expect the school to reopen on Friday.

The school grounds were littered with fallen trees, downed power lines, and snapped power poles.

