Officials confirm cause of death for Berea-Midpark HS student that was struck by train

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the official cause of death for Victoria Ocejo, the 18-year-old who was hit by a RTA train on Feb. 24.

According to the County Medical Examiner, the senior at Berea-Midpark High School died of multiple traumatic injuries.

A regional Grief Crisis Team was available for Berea-Midpark High School students over the weekend and at the beginning of the school week.

According to police, Ocejo, was fatally struck at the Little Italy RTA station, near the intersection of East 119th Street and Mayfield Road.

A RTA spokesperson said Ocejo was walking with two other people and crossed the tracks at the station. At the time of the incident, they were passing out flyers for what was believed to be a cable company. Ocejo was struck by an RTA train while the other two went onto the platform.

