Cleveland Bishop looks to grow program that protects kids walking to school

Bishop Tony Minor said the Safe Streets Safe Schools program in Cleveland has continued to grow since it started in early February.

The church-based project started after Alianna DeFreeze didn't make it to school, investigators found her body inside an abandoned home.

Volunteers stand outside each morning making sure students get to E-Prep school safely.

Minor said about 11 volunteers walk along the main routes from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.to let students know there is a visible presence. Six different churches in the Cleveland area are involved in the program right now.

Volunteers walk down the side streets to make sure kids are getting to school safely. Minor's next goal is continue this program for Miles Park Elementary, Mound Elementary School and AJ Rickoff Elementary School.

Safe Streets Safe Schools has worked with Cleveland's Safe Routes to School program. The church-based project is also working with the Walking School Bus program.

If anyone wants to get involved with this project they can call Bishop Minor at 216-324-6352.

