Employees at nursing homes in Westlake have their purses stolen at work

Two women had their purses stolen while they were working at nursing homes in Westlake.

The incidents happened on Feb. 24. Police said at the Lutheran Home someone entered Agua Baxter's office, stole her purse and spent $888 on her credit cards.

At the second nursing home, the victim's credit cards were not used. Westlake PD said there are no cameras at this workplace.

Police are not sure if the same suspect committed both crimes, police said the date and the items stolen are 'certainly more than a coincidence'.

