Cleveland student taken to hospital after apparently eating a brownie laced with marijuana

EMS said a student in Cleveland has been taken to a hospital after apparently eating a brownie laced with marijuana.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Cleveland Central Catholic High School. EMS student was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.





