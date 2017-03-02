Cleveland student taken to hospital after apparently eating a br - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland student taken to hospital after apparently eating a brownie laced with marijuana

EMS said a student in Cleveland has been taken to a hospital after apparently eating a brownie laced with marijuana.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Cleveland Central Catholic High School. EMS student was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center. 

 

