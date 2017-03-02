Crime stats for Euclid Library before new chaperone policy

Cleveland 19 has obtained the Euclid Police Department’s incident analysis for the Euclid Public Library. The report looked at two years of information to determine when and where most incidents occur at the library and who is responsible.

The Euclid Police Department counted a total of 156 incidents over the two-year period, occurring mostly Monday through Friday, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Sept. through Feb. The peak time was at 2 p.m. according to the police study, which is school dismissal time period.

Nearly half of the incidents resulted in an arrest, and more than half of the incidents happened inside of the library.

More than half of the offenders involved in the incidents were kids, and of the 72 kids involved, only five were repeat offenders.

Cleveland 19 was told by library staff on Wednesday that they had previously tried to discipline or restrict only the kids who were causing problems, but that the problems didn’t appear to stop.

The police department recommended that the library develop stricter policies for kids, and promote what the library’s rules are for kids.

The Euclid Public Library did start a chaperone program Wednesday. All kids under the age of 18 have to be accompanied by an adult between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

The police analysis found that Friday is the day that most incidents happen. November was the busiest month, followed by January.

Kacie Armstrong, the director of the library, said Wednesday, while they know that not every teen was involved in disruptive behavior, the library staff felt like they needed to act because they were concerned about the more dangerous behaviors they've seen as of late.

"Really the fights and we have been really disturbed and very concerned about the number of fights," said Armstrong. "Why the students are fighting we're not really sure but we know that the behavior isn't safe and they're fighting in spaces where other library patrons are trying to use the library."

Armstrong said that the chaperone time frame could change depending on what they see with the current new policy.

"We are hoping that the problems will not occur after four o'clock. We have not had any issues to date after four o'clock. We have normal issues but nothing major so we were hoping that the issues that were occurring between 1:30 and 4 won't trend into five o'clock or so," said Armstrong.

Police officers were on hand in front of and inside the library Wednesday to make sure the kids who were not allowed in followed the new rule without incident.

Cleveland 19 talked to two teens who were turned away. One said they thought it was crazy.

"Most of us come to the library after school and wait for our ride," said another. "So, I feel like they ruined our opportunity to wait for our parents and you know people have to work so nobody is going to be with us."

One parent told Cleveland 19 that while she agrees there is a “major problem” at the library she does not support the new chaperone policy. She told Cleveland 19 News she also objects to the fact that the library is having public meetings about the issue only after the new policy went into effect.

There are exceptions to the rule. Armstrong pointed out that parents can call to reserve a spot for their teen in an after school program.

The following is a statement on the library's website:

"The library will continue to offer programs for children and teens during the limited access time. Unattended students or parents must call (216) 261-5300 to pre-register. Once the program is at capacity, the library will no longer take reservations. Those participating in a program can enter the building fifteen (15) minutes before the program starts. Unattended students registered for the impACT the 216 ACT Prep tutoring program may enter the library to participate in tutoring."



There will also be meetings to hear community feedback about the changes:

March 6th - 8:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

March 14th - 8:30 a.m.

March 8th - 8:30 a.m.

March 20th - 6:30 p.m.

March 9th - 2:00 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.