Cleveland's unhealthy behaviors hyperlocally measured by new interactive CDC map

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new online interactive web tool with health data for 500 of the country's biggest neighborhoods, including Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus.

The web-based tool measures 27 chronic health conditions, behaviors, risk factors and preventative service. The information isn't new, the presentation is through the 500 Cities project. These information allows cities and local health departments to better understand the burden and geographic distribution of health-related variables in their jurisdictions, and assist them in planning public health interventions, according to the CDC.

In the unhealthy behaviors category, cities are measured by obesity, binge drinking, smoking, physical activity and sleeping.

Obesity

According to the CDC's information, obesity is more prevalent on the city's east side. Obesity ranges from 53 percent to 27 percent on the west side.

Respondents aged ≥18 years for whom BMI can be calculated from their self-reported weight and height (excluding unknowns, refusals to provide weight or height and exclusions listed below):

• Height: data from respondents measuring <3 ft or ≥8 ft

• Weight: data from respondents weighing <50 lbs or ≥650 lbs

• BMI: data from respondents with BMI <12 kg/m2 ≥100 kg/m2

• Pregnant women

The information is presented on a smaller, local level because project leaders including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, hope that local public health departments will use the data to target health interventions in the neighborhoods with the highest percentages.

Smoking

Smoking rates are highest in the southeast area of Cleveland. Percentages range from 44 percent to 16 percent. Respondents aged ≥18 years who report having smoked ≥100 cigarettes in their lifetime and currently smoke every day or some days, according to the CDC.

Approximately 480,000 deaths each year are attributed to cigarette smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke, making it the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Smoking increases the risk for heart disease, stroke, multiple types of cancer, and chronic lung disease. Quitting smoking is beneficial to health at any age, and cigarette smokers who quit before age 35 years have mortality rates similar to those who never smoked, according to the CDC's information.

Binge Drinking

Binge drinking is also measured on a hyperlocal level by the CDC. Adults aged ≥18 years who report having five or more drinks (men) or four or more drinks (women) on an occasion in the past 30 days.

Excessive alcohol use accounted for an estimated average of 88,000 deaths and 2.5 million years of potential life lost in the United States each year during 2006–2010, and an estimated $223.5 billion in economic costs in 2006. according to the CDC.

In Cleveland, binge drinking is higher on the east side than the west. Percentages range from 26 percent to 9 percent.

This project identifies, analyzes and reports city and census tract-level data, obtained using small area estimation methods, for 27 chronic disease measures for the 500 largest American cities.

Click here to view Cleveland's other statistics for unhealthy behaviors, health outcomes and prevention.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.