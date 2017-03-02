Home Depot hiring 1,350 for spring season

Home Depot is looking to hire 1,350 people in the Cleveland area for their busy spring season.

Positions range from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

There are both permanent part-time and seasonal positions available. Jobs vary by store.

College students, retirees and veterans are encourage to apply.

All candidates must apply online.

