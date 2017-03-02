19% of U.S. adults between the ages of 25-65 have very low literacy skills

World Book Day was a top trend on Twitter on March 2. According to the National Center for Education Statistics 19 percent of people in the United States between the ages of 25-65 have very low literacy skills.

According to SeedsOfLiteracy.org 66 percent of Cleveland adults are functionally illiterate.

This means they are unable to comprehend everyday tasks. Some of the tasks include understanding a bus schedule or reading a prescription medicine bottle.

A worker from Seeds of Literacy said up to 85 percent of Cleveland adults are functionally illiterate in some neighborhoods in the city. Seeds of Literacy is a non-profit organization that provides free basic education for adults in the Cleveland area.

The organization currently has 225 volunteers. The volunteers work with students in one-on-one instruction settings.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can find more information on their website.

