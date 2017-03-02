Police looking for a missing 85-year-old Cleveland woman

A missing adult alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police. At 9 a.m. on March 2, Helen Penn walked away from her residence and has not been seen since.

The incident took place on Alcoy Road in Cleveland.

Helen Penn is described as

5'0", 100 pounds

Gray hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black and brown waist length jacket and a white hat.

She walks with a cane, has Dementia and other serious medical issues.

If you see her or have any information about her you are asked to call 911.

