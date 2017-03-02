Former NBA Finals foe is now a Cleveland Cavalier

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed former Golden State center Andrew Bogut, Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced Thursday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Bogut (7-0, 260), was waived by Philadelphia on Monday after being traded to the 76ers by Dallas on Feb. 23. Bogut will wear jersey number 6 with the Cavs.

Playing in his 12th NBA season, Bogut owns career averages of 10.0 points on .534 shooting from the field, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.1 minutes over 670 games (651 starts) for Milwaukee, Golden State and Dallas.

He is one of nine active players with at least 1,000 career blocks (1,070). A 2015 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Bogut has also appeared in 58 playoff games (57 starts) and holds postseason averages of 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes. He averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes through 26 games (21 starts) with the Mavericks this season and pulled down double digits in rebounds on 10 occasions.

The 7-0 center was originally selected by the Bucks with the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and was an All-Rookie First Team selection in 2006. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2010 and All-Defensive Second Team in 2015. Bogut has represented the Australian national team at three Olympic Games (2004, 2008 and 2016).

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.