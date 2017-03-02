Police: 2 men missing for weeks, cat found dead in home

Two Perry Township brothers were found dead inside a home Thursday morning.

According to police the brothers and their cat were found dead inside the home at 174 Mt. Marie Avenue NW.

Neighbors hadn't seen them for several weeks and noticed mail accumulating at the home so they called police for a welfare check.

The Stark County Coroner will do an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

No names are being released at this time.

If anyone has information related to this case call the Detective Bureau at (330)477-4074.

