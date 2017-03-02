Browns still searching for franchise quarterback

Hue Jackson took the podium on Thursday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine and pretty much admitted that the franchise quarterback the Browns so desperately need is not on the current roster.

"We're gonna keep searching", the Browns head coach said. "I think we all understand no one's really claimed this position yet on our football team, so we need to do everything we can to add a player that we feel good about that can lead our football team. So, we'll keep chasing that."

Jackson's straightforward answer was a sharp contrast to Sashi Brown's take on the subject a day earlier, when the Browns Executive Vice President said he was comfortable with the three quarterbacks currently on the roster (Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan) and could envision a scenario in which the Browns head into next season without adding another. Griffin is due a $750,000 roster bonus on March 11, and on Thursday, Jackson failed to commit to his injury-prone starter, saying only that Griffin is "on our roster" and "we'll work with him, until we don't".

Jackson said he will once again be very "hands-on" during this process of finding a quarterback. Whether that happens in the Draft, or Free Agency, it's clear that at least one guy knows the future face of this franchise hasn't arrived yet.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.