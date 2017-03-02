LeBron James named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month, 2nd time this season

The NBA announced Thursday that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in February 2017. This marks the 22nd time a Cavs player has earned Player of the Month honors and James’ 34th, the most in NBA history. He also won the award in October/November of this season.

This past February, the Cavaliers had the best record in the NBA at 9-2.

The 13-time NBA All-Star was the only player in the East to average at least 25.0 points and 10.0 assists in February, reached several historical achievements and milestones throughout the month.

Cleveland averaged 117.4 points per game in February, which was their highest scoring month in franchise history, surpassing their previous mark of 117.2 points set in October 1979 (Elias Sports Bureau).

The Cavs are currently an Eastern Conference-best 41-18 on the season. In 55 games (all starts) in 2016-17, James is averaging 25.7 points (ninth in NBA) on .540 shooting from the field (11th in NBA), 7.9 rebounds, a career-high 8.9 assists (fourth in NBA) and 1.36 steals in 37.6 minutes. He also has 29 double-doubles (13th in NBA) and seven triple-doubles (third in NBA).

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook won Player of the Month accolades for the Western Conference.

