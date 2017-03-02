Mothers 'livid' after seeing video of daughters grabbed by CMSD security officer

Two Cleveland mothers said they are “livid” after seeing video of their teenage daughters being "inappropriately" grabbed by a Cleveland Metropolitan School District security officer.

To protect the identities of the mothers and their teenage daughters, we are not naming them in our story online or on-air and their voices have been altered.

In late August, the beginning of the current school year, two female students attending John Hay High School accused CMSD security officer Eric Simpkins of three incidents of inappropriate behavior.

“It happened so fast, I was kind of shook up," one of the teens said, during a Cleveland 19 studio interview. “I said, 'Get off me, get off me.'"

Two teenage girls say they were preyed on by a school security officer in the school’s corridor.

