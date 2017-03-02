Amy Mihaljevic's memorial marker restored in Bay Village

Amy Mihaljevic memorial restored in Bay Village. The before picture is at the top, the after picture is at the bottom. (Source: WOIO)

A Mayfield business repaired a weathered memorial for a Bay Village girl killed almost 30 years ago, for free.

"It's scary, sad just a terrible terrible thing," said Shawn Hachen of Johns Carabelli Memorials.

Amy Mihaljevic was just 10-years-old when she disappeared from a Bay Village shopping center in October 1989. Her body was found four months later in a rural Ashland County field.

Amy’s photo is sketched into a memorial behind City Hall in Bay Village.

Though her image is fading from the monument, the memory of what happened to her is still clear for many, including Michael Johns. Johns is the CFO of Johns Carabelli Cemetery Memorials. The business has specialized in making incredible monuments and memorials in Cleveland for four generations.

"I don’t think anyone in Cleveland doesn’t remember. Just a tragedy, how long it took, the questions, the hardship," said Johns.

"My partner and I were in the living room that night listening to the news. Everybody was putting lights in their windows so we got our Christmas candles out and put them in the windows and somebody from a television station knocked on our door and wanted to know if the candles in our window were for Amy, we said yes," VP of Bay Village City Council David Tadych said. "The city was just in shock, it was such a horrendous thing."

After the picture of the worn memorial was posted to social media. That was in March and people in the community reached out to Hachen for help. They wanted to pay for the restoration of Amy's worn memorial that had faded away after the years. Johns offered to repair the stone at no cost.

"We knew right away we could do something. If it’s not washed or cleaned periodically the weathering the dirt is going to collect on it and change its appearance," said Johns.

"Police have been working in it for years and they have never given up and their hope is to really find someone sooner or later," said Councilman Tadych.

MORE ON CLEVELAND 19

Curtain, blanket could be key to solving 1989 Amy Mihaljevic murder

24 Years Later, Amy Mihaljevic's Killer is still out there

FBI receiving tips and calls about Amy Mihaljevic murder case

Bay Village police giving update on 1989 Amy Mihaljevic murder

New billboards make push to find Amy Mihaljevic's killer

Amy Mihaljevic: Police continue manhunt for child killer decades after crime

Tenacious retired FBI agent to work cold case murder of Amy Mihaljevic

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.