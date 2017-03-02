Lakewood police cruiser struck by suspected car thieves

A Lakewood police cruiser was hit by another car Thursday.

Officers were trying trying to stop suspected car thieves at the Lakewood Gas USA at the time.

The crooks backed into the cruiser door, knocking an officer back into the car. The officer was not injured and did not go to the hospital.

Several arrests were made after the incident.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.